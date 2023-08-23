See You Again to Flowers: Miley Cyrus’ lead singles ranked

It’s release week! On 25 August, Miley Cyrus will launch her new single, ‘Used to Be Young’, an emotional ballad that accompanies the release of her upcoming documentary concert special Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions). This week also marks the 10-year anniversary of her worldwide chart-topper ‘Wrecking Ball’, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to rank all of Miley’s lead singles, from her debut dance-rocker ‘See You Again’ to her breezy breakup smasher ‘Flowers’.

9. ‘7 Things’ (2008, Breakout)

The lead single from Miley’s sophomore album saw the star blend pop-punk and country as she hit out at an ex-boyfriend (rumoured to be Nick Jonas) and his various despicable qualities, such as his vanity and ‘jerk’ friends. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the star was asked if she was worried if the ex in question would be upset with the track, to which she (cuntily) responded: “I want him to be upset. That was my point.” While its position here may upset the Breakout stans, we have to stress that none of the songs on this list are “bad”. On the contrary: all nine entries are top tier pop. But alas, one has to go last…

8. ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ (2010, Can’t Be Tamed)

The shedding of Miley’s “sweet niblets!” Disney Channel princess officially kicked off with her third album Can’t Be Tamed and the lead single of the same name; an empowering feminist anthem where she tells her lover that she’s ‘wired a different way’ and won’t conform to societal expectations. It was a fun synthpop banger that secured Miley some cute chart peaks, but it didn’t feel like she fully committed to this wild new persona. It felt like a prequel, of sorts, to the Robin Thicke-grinding, hammer-licking Miley that caused universal outrage three years later.

7. ‘Malibu’ (2017, Younger Now)

Following the aforementioned “dancing with Molly!” antics of her fourth album Bangerz and the psychedelic beats of her free album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, the singer redefined back to basics with the breezy, pop-country stylings of Younger Now. Led by ‘Malibu’, which centres on her relationship with then-fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the euphoric Oren Yoel-produced hit is, to this day, one of her most vulnerable offerings with swoon-worthy lyrics such as, “We are just like the waves that flow back and forth, sometimes I feel like I’m drowning and you’re there to save me.” How! Beautiful!

6. ‘See You Again’ (2007, Meet Miley Cyrus)

Fact alert: dance-rock peaked with Miley’s debut single ‘See You Again’, a thumping sing-along banger featuring the iconic and irreplaceable… Lesley. With top 10 placements in the US, Australia and Canada, as well as an 11 peak in the UK (sacrilege!), ‘See You Again’ was the star’s first taste of success in the absence of her Hannah Montana alter-ego, who failed to make much of an impact on the charts outside of the States. In the years since its release, it’s developed somewhat of a cult following and is now widely regarded as one of her best singles because a: it still sounds fresh and b: it’s a great workout anthem.