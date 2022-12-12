LGBTQ+ freedom means nothing if our global siblings are excluded: Why I became a patron of Micro Rainbow

I was excited to be asked to be Micro Rainbow’s very first patron. I truly believe that any talk or LGBTQ+ equality or liberation is moot if refugees and asylum seekers are excluded. I want to use my platform so that the voices of the asylum seekers struggling in this crisis are heard. The cost-of-living crisis is affecting both Micro Rainbow and its beneficiaries.

Asylum seekers in the UK live on just £40.85 a week, and this must cover all food and essentials. We all know that inflation and the cost of living is spiralling in the UK. It is getting harder and harder for Micro Rainbow housing residents like Sam, who is an asylum seeker from the Caribbean, to budget when prices increase every week: “When it comes to the basic essential such as food and toiletries, I have to be very mindful of what I spend as prices have risen dramatically, especially meat, oil, and rice. Persons like myself who are already living in hardship will struggle with the crisis even more.”

Barak from Ethiopia and Maria from El Salvador also live in Micro Rainbow housing. The latter says: “As an asylum seeker, I find it challenging to survive on £40.85 a week, the cost of food is increasing and apart from groceries, I need to buy other basic items.”

For Barak, the situation is even more dire: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting me a lot. I am skipping meals to survive for the week. Living on 40 pounds is so difficult.”

One bright spark of light in the darkness is that Maria, Barak and Sam live in Micro Rainbow’s safehouses. As Sam and Barak explain: “I am grateful that I am in a Micro Rainbow safe house. Especially now that winter has begun and there’s an energy crisis, I know the heating will remain on throughout the winter months. I am so thankful as I live in Micro Rainbow [housing]: the heating is always working and on at the appropriate time and if I feel cold, I can put it on anytime.”

Micro Rainbow is affected by the cost-of-living crisis because it covers the bills and expenses for the safe houses that Maria, Sam, and Barak live in. The costs of these bills are set to increase by 78% in 2023, which works out an additional £13,560! Now, more than ever I am committed to help Micro Rainbow sail through the energy and cost-of-living crisis. I want to use my platforms to ensure that as many LGBTQ+ refugees as possible live fulfilling lives and become strong role models in communities across the UK.

Join me. Become an ally today! Becoming an ally is the best way to support LGBTQ+ asylum seekers all year round. You can also send a one-off donation or purchase a gift from Micro Rainbow’s Amazon Wish List. Together, we can make sure that residents like Maria, Sam and Barak are able to stay warm and healthy during the winter and the whole of 2023.

I have spent my life fighting for the liberation of LGBTQ+ people, and one thing it’s taught me over and over is that none of us are free until all of us are free. Micro Rainbow supports the most vulnerable people within our community: LGBTQ+ people who have risked everything to find the freedom to live and love. I am honoured to be their first patron and to use my voice to amplify the cause. Join me in making a commitment to LGBTQI asylum seekers and refugees in the UK this Christmas. Support Micro Rainbow.