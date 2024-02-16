Dean Street Express: How the clinic redefined LGBTQ+ sexual health in just 10 years

“The service isn’t just an NHS clinic, it’s like a community centre in the heart of Soho that serves and represents the needs of the community,” says Jon Clark, Clinic Manager of Dean Street Express, the LGBTQIA+ sexual health clinic he has worked at for the last decade. When it first opened its doors in February 2014, it did so to a different world: PrEP wasn’t yet available on the NHS, there was no home testing and ending new cases of HIV felt impossible. Things are still far from perfect today, but the team at Dean Street Express has played an undeniably fundamental role in improving how LGBTQIA+ people treat sexual health by providing a safe space where they can access support without fear or judgement. By the end of 2023, staff had seen approximately 695,650 patients and performed more than half a million (524,181) HIV tests, as well as dispensing 500,549 boxes of PrEP since just 2018.

“We’re not just about HIV and sexual health,” explains Clark, who is also a Registered Nurse. “We’re also about supporting our communities with issues from mental health to safeguarding, gender identity, relationship support and family problems. A typical day will require staff to do more than just hand you a swab…I simply do not believe there is another service in the NHS like it.” Now in its 10th year serving the community, Dean Street Express has hit an array of milestones over the years that GAY TIMES is celebrating by speaking with some of the clinic’s specialists about the significance of each one.