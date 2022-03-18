Charli XCX: All seven albums from True Romance to Crash ranked

After months of anticipation, Charli XCX has finally released her fifth studio album, CRASH. The follow-up to her lockdown record, How I’m Feeling Now, the 12-track collection has received universal acclaim for the pop icon’s sharp songwriting and the crisp production, as well as its critique on major record labels.

In celebration of its release, GAY TIMES has ranked all seven of our former cover star’s releases to date, from her fan-favourite debut True Romance all the way to CRASH. Without further ado…

7. Sucker (2014)

Standout tracks: Famous, Breaking Up, Doing It

As Charli’s most (commercially) successful album, becoming her first (and only) record to chart in the top 40 in the United States (sacrilege!), Sucker’s placement here is pretty ironic. Despite ranking in last place, the album is filled to the brim with pop earworms. Inspired by bands such as The Donnas, Shampoo and Bikini Kill, Charli’s sophomore release saw the singer ditch the synthpop stylings of her debut for “very shouty, girl-power” pop-punk anthems centering around teenage angst such as Break the Rules, Breaking Up and Famous, as well as electropop tunes Doing It (feat. Rita Ora), Boom Clap (her only solo top 10 hit in the US) and Die Tonight (underrated). With pop-punk making a comeback with hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Willow Smith and GAYLE, Charli was – as always – ahead of her time. There are a couple album cuts that drag Sucker down, however, with London Queen, a Ramones-inspired new-wave track where Charli declares that she’s, well, a “London Queen”, and So Over You, an electro break-up bop that sounds great on paper but doesn’t quite reach its full potential. Although Sucker is often overlooked in her discography by fans, we’re putting it out there: we’re here for a sequel.

6. True Romance (2013)

Standout tracks: Nuclear Seasons, You (Ha Ha Ha), Set Me Free (Feel My Pain)

Placing True Romance at six on any list feels like blasphemy. But it’s Charli versus Charli, so, whatever. Released in 2013 to praise from critics, the singer’s debut album is one of her most cohesive and personal bodies of work; diving into “every corner” of her “romantic history” (at the time). Exploring genres such as synthpop and dark wave, True Romance – named after the Quentin Tarantino-written drama of the same name – is, quite literally, the perfect record to blast whilst munching on mushrooms in summertime Amsterdam (if that’s your kind of thing) thanks to psychedelic cuts like Nuclear Seasons, You (Ha Ha Ha) and Cloud Aura (feat. Brooke Candy). There’s some more straightforward pop moments, however, in Take My Hand, Black Roses and, our personal favourite, Set Me Free (Feel My Pain), which boasts one of the euphoric choruses in Charli’s discography. While a lot of artist’s debuts aren’t… fully realised, we’ll say that, True Romance is an expertly crafted collection of glossy earworms brimming with Charli’s signature quirks. And, most importantly, it has stood the test of time. Nine years later, True Romance still sounds fresh as hell.

5. Charli (2019)

Standout tracks: Gone, Click, Shake It

“I go hard, I go fast and I never look back. I go speeding on the highway, burn rubber, no crash,” perfectly sets the stage for Charli’s self-titled third album. A blend of various genres such as radio-friendly pop (1999), hyperpop (Click) and futurepop (2099) – all the ‘pop’s – Charli truly felt like an amalgamation of the star’s career up until that point. Because of this, it isn’t necessarily her most consistent record, but it does include some of her finest ballads in I Don’t Wanna Know, White Mercedes and February 2017 (with Clairo and Yaegi), as well as uptempo numbers in Gone (with Christine and the Queens), Click (with Kim Petras and Tommy Cash) and Shake It (with Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar). The latter, especially, is a career highlight and deserved the video treatment. (Imagine?!) We were concerned that the plethora of guest artists would outshine Charli, but make no mistake: this is Charli’s from start to finish. Other than its lack of cohesiveness, our only other complaint is the length of February 2017 and the Lizzo-assisted reworking of Pop 2’s Track 10. We are all for recycling. In fact, we encourage it. But, in this case… Charli and Lizzo could’ve done better.

4. How I’m Feeling Now (2020)

Standout tracks: claws, 7 years, anthems

How I’m Feeling Now is experimental, hyperpop perfection. Conceived in the span of six weeks during the first COVID lockdown, Charli collaborated with fans throughout the process; sharing demos over Zoom calls and private conversations with producers to receive feedback on ideas, artwork and even titles of the songs. Much more experimental than self-titled, How I’m Feeling Now expands on the sounds of her mixtapes but with even more grit. At times, it’s absolutely unhinged. Pink Diamond, Anthems and Visions are massive Eurotrance club anthems that, when looking at the current slate of pop artists in the charts, only Charli could pull off. Despite all the pulsating, hard beats, the album is quite… sweet? Lead single Forever is a robotic, True Romance-esque ballad about everlasting love, 7 Years (with BJ Burton) celebrates her relationship with on-and-off boyfriend Huck Kwong and Enemy sees the star tell a lover that he could “do a little damage” now she’s showcased vulnerability. We’ve talked about cohesiveness quite a lot in this ranking, but out of all seven of Charli’s offerings (so far), How I’m Feeling Now is arguably her most consistent record. Initially, we were disappointed that lockdown restricted Charles from embarking on a full promotional rollout with big-budget music videos and performances, but the DIY aspect of How I’m Feeling Now is what makes it feel so special – and the ultimate lockdown collection.