Irish hip-hop artist Celaviedmai just wants her audience to dance

Today, Irish hip-hop artist Celaviedmai becomes the third of four acts to be spotlighted by Breakthrough, GAY TIMES and Coke Studio’s campaign to find the very best unsigned LGBTQ+ music talent in the UK and Ireland. As part of the campaign, Breakthrough will offer all four acts a range of exciting paid opportunities comprising a photoshoot with a leading queer photographer, valuable live experience and lasting support propelling them, beyond the summer Pride months, in an industry so few manage to break into. This support will include prestigious festival slots at the likes of Luno presents All Points East, Boardmasters and Longitude, as well as performances at Pride in London and Brighton Pride as part of Coca-Cola’s Parade Float. The four acts were chosen following an online callout that attracted submissions from more than 200 talented artists.

Celaviedmai’s stage name is essentially a self-made portmanteau. It combines her nickname – born Maimouna Salif, she became “Mai” for short – with “c’est la vie”, the French expression meaning “that’s life”. And this portmanteau tells us, in a cleverly inventive way, that the music she puts out will always reflect the life of Mai. “One thing about me is that I have so many sides to who I am,” she says. “I’m confident and outspoken, but at the same time I really do be in my feelings a lot and of course I do care about what people think of me. It’s hard not to in this line of work.”

Celaviedmai says her multifaceted personality has “majorly influenced my musical direction in terms of working out my sound [and] hopping between genres and rap styles”. But at this point in her career, she has pinpointed the energy she wants to bring to the world – and it’s fundamentally uplifting. “The songs I enjoy making the most are uptempo, energetic, explicit and fun,” she says. “So while I’d love to be profound or use my voice to tackle big topics – like many of the rappers that I admire – it’s more my style to create music that I’d want to dance to in the club or that will translate into an incredible live show.” You can definitely hear this energy in her latest single Pay the Piper, a collaboration with fellow Dublin-based artist Zapho that throbs with a club-ready electronic pulse.

Celaviedmai’s advice to fellow LGBTQ+ musicians is also quintessentially positive. “Your sexuality and your identity doesn’t need to be part of your art if you don’t want it to be,” she says. “It’s so tiring being the spokesperson for a ‘minority’ when all you’re tryna do is make banging tunes.” For Celaviedmai, being authentic about her sexuality doesn’t mean letting it define her as an artist. “I speak so openly about the fact I fancy both men and women, I embrace sexual thoughts and desires when writing, but I don’t let it take over,” she says. When it comes to Pride season, Celaviedmai is equally upbeat, albeit in a realistic and deeply empathetic way. “It’s great to havea dedicated time of year to celebrate all types of loves and life, but I see that all year round in Dublin, so really I think it’s just the perfect excuse to party,” she says. “That’s what it means to me personally as I am comfortable with who I am and which ways I swing. But I do recognise that for some people, this is one of the only times they feel like they can be themselves. So that makes me emotional, to be honest.”