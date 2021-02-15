For Calvi, that liberation is something she openly shares in her art. As she succinctly puts it; the guitar is “a voice to freedom”. The guitar, in and outside of her music, has remained a vocaliser of its importance. Recently partnering with Fender, Calvi shared what she loved most about the guitars and her music. Speaking to GAY TIMES, the singer-songwriter explained how she’s able to find liberation in an instrument. “It’s that feeling of when you know exactly how you feel, but you can’t quite find the words to say it,” she says. “It’s almost like there aren’t the words in the English language to say exactly that emotion that you’re feeling. You almost want to use a sound effect to explain it. Whether it’s “ah!” or whatever it is. What making music does is it puts in those words that aren’t there in a way of expressing with your language; it’s a way of expressing it differently using your body and yourself, and so it can feel very liberating.”

For Calvi, music isn’t just a manifestation of sound and emotion, but it delves deeper into the composition of the self. “There’s a place where you’re not having to perform a gender and that’s what it is for me. I can exist exactly how I am, which isn’t really particularly male or female,” she explains. “I mean that’s how I feel even though I do use “she”. I do find that the way that I am on stages is the closest to not having to perform, which is odd, because it’s a performance, but it’s the most real that I get in some ways. I’ve always found it strange how the guitar has been seen as such a male instrument, because for me, the guitar is very neutral and it’s so malleable. That’s what I love about it. It never has to be one particular thing and there are so many binaries in our life that hold us down and hold us back. Music should definitely be a place where we can let go of those shackles.”