15 Minutes with an Icon: Shania Twain

Was there a particular moment when you recognised that you had a big LGBTQ+ following?

I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I am one of these lucky artists that is bridging…’ Well not me as an artist because I don’t want to claim anything like that, because I’m responsible for writing the music, but the music deserves the credit for what it represents. So I’m thinking, ‘This makes such sense. It’s such a liberating thing to be able to sing Man! I Feel Like Woman no matter who you are.’ I don’t like to take credit for that because it’s the song and how people take ownership of it. I love that. I write a song, I let it go and then it belongs to whoever relates to it.

When you made your guest appearance on Drag Race the queens lip-synced to Man! I Feel Like Woman. How was that experience for you?

I love it! Again, that’s such a huge compliment. First of all, I was so impressed by the talent and the makeup artistry. I was so blown away by the total transformation. The styling, the beauty and the aesthetics! I am inspired by that and I learn a lot watching the transformations. That’s one thing I really love about Drag Race, is that you get to see that. I’m like, ‘First of all, where did you get that fabric?’ Everybody is so innovative and creative, so it was just a really fun experience. I mean, I even do that myself. I’m always looking to transform myself one way or another when I’m making videos or doing photography. I enjoy the art direction of it all.

If you were to guess, how many drag queens do you think you’ve seen during your career paying homage to your iconic leopard print outfit?

Thousands! Absolutely thousands! A lot of people come in drag to the concerts and are looking better than me. Not that that’s hard to do! But I’m a woman, and then I’m seeing this transformation of a man into me. It’s like looking in the mirror, almost. It takes a lot of talent. I have to say, as an artist and somebody that enjoys the artistic side of things, I’m most impressed by that. And flattered of course!

You brought back the leopard print outfit for your appearance in Orville Peck’s Legends Never Die music video, which I loved. I like to think you’ll be wearing leopard print for the rest of your life.

It’s my go-to pattern. It’s my neutral! It goes with everything and it’s timeless. I texted a friend because they messaged me saying, ‘I love Legends Never Die’ and I was like, ‘Leopard Never Dies!’ It’s true! Leopard print never dies. I love it. I mean, look at this… my makeup bag is leopard print!

Speaking of your iconic outfits throughout your career, where are they now? Do you have an archive?

There’s a museum that houses several of them. I’ve got some in storage. I’ve donated some to charities. So they’re kind of spread out a little bit everywhere. I probably need to get it all together one time and get more serious about preserving them as I realise they get more and more important. I didn’t really value them as much because I didn’t realise they would become iconic. Like the top hat from Man! I Feel Like A Woman and even the denim-on-denim. I didn’t realise at the time they would become things that I might want to hold on to.