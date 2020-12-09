Younger me needed to see that it’s possible to be gay, Muslim and happy

While safety and acceptance can be subtle and intangible things, they can also be incredibly powerful.

I’ve been lucky to have loving friends who are allies, but I think being truly part of a LGBTQ+ community and having so many unspoken overlapping experiences means you can really start to feel a sense of pride. I think this pride is the key to melting away shame many of us have felt.

Younger me also sought out signs for permission to be fully myself. This is something that sadly crops up again and again in stories we hear from LGBTQ+ youth – be it wanting to shake your hips at that Beyoncé song, intentionally avoiding certain school subjects to try and “stay under the radar”, or simply minimising yourself day to day.

When I reflect on those times, I realised now how I internalised shame around my sensitivity and creativity. While I’m now unravelling it all as an adult to reveal what is actually such a gift, I do often peer back into those memories and wish I had felt able to push my shoulders back, lift my head a little higher and really develop myself in ways that felt right for me.

Looking back, even now, still brings up a spectrum of feelings from frustration and shame, all the way to pain in relation to how barriers we faced may have held us back.

While it can be painful to think about how we may have shrunk ourselves, it’s incredibly important in all of this to see yourself with compassion and understanding.

I think we can so often subconsciously lay this blame at the feet of our younger selves and worry that maybe we didn’t hold our heads up high. What we need to remember is that maybe we did the best we could with the resources we had.

We were somehow assembling those misshapen puzzle pieces into the best picture we could make at the time. And I’m hopeful that other kids in those situations know that the shame that is often projected onto them is like a thorn or a splinter. It can be painful, but it is inherently external, it is not their fault and they are entirely whole and complete without it.

I want to end with excitement and hope for this generation and those of the future, as well as my gratitude to be a volunteer with LGBTQ+ charity, Just Like Us. The sense of pride that Just Like Us volunteers carry for themselves, their peers and their community as a whole is so infectious. I no longer feel such a need to seek permission to be myself in the same way.

I can look back with compassion at how far we’ve come as individuals and as a collective – the attitude at Just Like Us is one of unrelenting positivity and passion to make things better moving forward.

Just as I needed role models, Just Like Us is an increasingly diverse group of positive role models who give school talks to inspire the next generation to be themselves.

This is just one piece of the puzzle in improving the lives of LGBTQ+ young people but it’s a piece we’re committed to doing well. I think #YoungerMe would be pretty pumped, too.

