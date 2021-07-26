Why we need visible LGBTQ+ people of colour in schools

Can you remember the first LGBTQ+ person of colour you saw?

Growing up, I barely saw anyone LGBTQ+, let alone LGBTQ+ people of colour. The people I did see were on the telly, and they definitely didn’t look like me. In my case it made me not want to be brown. Brown LGBTQ+ people didn’t seem to exist, and brown allies sure didn’t seem to exist.

I’m not an isolated case. Young people of colour in the LGBTQ+ community face additional challenges to our peers when it comes to discrimination, community and wellbeing.

Independent research by Just Like Us, the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity, found that Black LGBTQ+ young people specifically feel less safe than their non-LGBTQ+ peers in school and have faced more difficulties at home in the last year. While LGBTQ+ young people are twice as likely to contemplate suicide, Black LGBTQ+ young people are three times more likely.

It matters that there is a solution for the next generation, and we as LGBTQ+ people of colour can be a part of it. Just Like Us ambassadors are LGBTQ+ 18 to 25-year-old volunteers across the UK who are trained to speak in secondary schools, to prevent anti-LGBTQ+ bullying. We speak to classrooms and halls of school pupils about being LGBTQ+ and allyship. We’re the representation that we needed at school.

If you volunteer as an ambassador, you might be the first person a young LGBTQ+ pupil of colour has ever seen who looks like them, visiting at a time when they’re not sure people like us exist or they’re terrified about what their identity will mean for their life.