Unity Talks: Taking a moment to celebrate Black queer joy

Aside from your work can you tell us who you are?

My name is Kim Tatum also known as Mzz Kimberley. I’m a Black trans woman who is dyslexic and suffer from ADHD. I’m an actress/performer and the director of LIFE, which is my production company highlighting trans art. I’m a patron of CliniQ, a health service for the trans and non-binary community; ambassador for ParaPride, highlighting the queer disabled community; and ambassador of AIDS memorial UK. I was awarded the 10/10 award at the House of Lords from The Naz Project, presented by Baroness Liz Barker in conjunction with HR Princess Tessy of Luxembourg. This year I made the 2020 LGBT Power List at number 61.

I have been called an activist, but I would like to make clear I am not an activist. I just speak my truth. True activists work tirelessly making this world a better place. I could never be pretentious enough to think that I am on the same level as Barbra Jordan, Bayard Rustin, Angel Davis, Shirley Chisholm, and Martin Luther King just to name a few.

Can you describe your work?

I’m a storyteller who also creates, producing fashion, cabaret and club shows and now embarking on writing my first play. I also make public appearances on panel discussions and this year I will make history being the first trans woman to present the first LGBT+ champion award at the Black British Theatre Awards on Sky Arts in November.

Do you remember the first time you experienced Black, queer joy?

When I lived in New York in my teens I happened to stumble across Gay Pride. As I stood there watching the march in disbelief surrounded by gorgeous Black bodies, I felt a sense of Pride that I never felt before. Growing up in a small white Republican town just outside of Detroit, where men are men, women are women and LGBTQ+ persons are non-existent, seeing all these people living their best life, free to be who they are brought me to tears. It was a day that made me start to love myself and realise that I am worthy of living on this planet.

As I walked along, I overheard two Black lesbians discussing how one was outed by a family member and her mother not believing one word of it. I remember thinking to myself, I am going through the same thing. I often think of those two women and wonder what they are doing now. I regret not introducing myself to them. Back then I was very shy. As I walked further down the street and around the corner, I saw this person in women’s clothes that everyone knew. They had flowers in their hair, large features, strong hands, and they spoke in a mystical feminine voice. I was petrified but jubilant because I’d never seen someone so outrageous in my life. She was the prominent figure in the Stonewall uprising and founding member of the Gay Liberation Front, (Gay Pride), Marsha P. Johnson. Being able to be in the company of many queer Black people on that day made me feel pride, it was a learning lesson that I was not alone.

Can you tell us some examples of spaces you feel most accepted and safe?

With everything happening in the world I do not feel safe anywhere. You can be shot and killed in your own bed for upsetting Karen. For the first time in my life I feel like an outsider. Life can be terribly superficial, especially living in a big city. I never know who is a true friend or who is out to take what they can get from you. Learning that some friends I have known for years have racist and misogynist views came as a shock, but I’ve come to realise systematic racism is the norm due to lack of understanding, and people not willing to listen and learn. Entitlement and privilege are huge with roots in European colonialism that has developed in circumstances that have broadly sought to only protect the Aryan race. Because of social unrest and illiberality the only place I feel truly accepted is my home along with Lula my fur baby.

Does your work allow you the freedom to express your intersections?

When you develop strength within you gain aptitude to denounce discrimination giving you the freedom to express your intersections. Living your complete truth, calling the shots, being able to epilogue who you are without giving a damn is powerful. Freedom comes with love and respect for yourself.

What are some things about you that you wish people knew but folk have never found that part of you?

I’m a person with love and respect for all mankind.

What do you love most about being Black and queer?

Being Black and queer has given me more strength to walk on this planet with my head held high. When so much is against you, you develop fortitude. No one can bring you down or destroy you. Resilience becomes second nature. Being a proud Black strong woman is the best feeling in the world because it’s positive. However, it comes with misogyny and racism directed towards you because Black women are supposed to shut up and just lie there. I am a challenge to many; I can stand my own ground. Oh, how they hate that.

Who do you want to give a shout out to and why?

I would like to give a shout out to all the families who lost love ones due to racial injustice. Reminding them that this fight will never end until there’s true social justice. I’d also like to give a shout out to all the racists. Educate yourself because we are on to you. And remember, love always wins.