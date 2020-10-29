Unity Talks: Here’s what white people have to say about race, to white people

I’m interested in how people have been responding to the fact that this year, our attention has been drawn towards racism and in particular the treatment of Black people in America. I’m interested in why people that I deemed to be otherwise decent people, friends even, either went on a defensive about the fact that racism is really even a thing, or centred themselves as victims, or without realising it said some pretty racist and ignorant shit. To me, a brown person who actively and publicly talks about dismantling the system of racial hierarchy.

Racism is very real to me. After feeling pretty pissed off I reconciled that we are all in a process of learning, hence giving birth to this platform on GAY TIMES, Unity Talks. What if we faced the issues that social media doesn’t allow us to discuss freely because it pits us in opposition, and instead shared information and experiences so we can learn from each other? As a community builder I’m used to doing this in real life and I know how powerful these spaces can be. For this instalment of Unity Talks, I spoke to some of my favourite white folk to ask them one question:

“What are the things that you hear people say about race, that really wind you up?”

And why did I talk specifically to white people? Because I was curious as to what they’d say.

Jamie Windust, Author and GAY TIMES Contributing Editor

When people say that they don’t see colour, because not seeing colour is essentially saying you aren’t an active ally or partner in Black folks and POC’s lives. It’s dismissive of their experience, and homogenises all non-white people as the same, when their experiences are all vastly different and need to be listened to.

Ruth Hunt, Former Chief Executive of Stonewall

White person: “We are a meritocracy so we just want the best people for the job.”

Ruth: Complete inability to recognise how culture, systems and bias means that this is a fantasy and the numbers and statistics bear it out.

White person: “It’s so hard to be Black and I’m going to do everything I can to help you folk out.”

Ruth: Consistently positioning people of colour as victims that need saving.

White person: “I’d like to take this opportunity to tell you all the hundreds of ways I’m a White Ally and how I feel about BLM and racism and blah blah blah.”

Ruth: Stop talking.

White person: “I’m so shocked and hurt that you think I was racist when I made that comment. I’d now like to talk at length about how I feel about your observation and all the ways I didn’t mean to be racist and all the work I’ve done that means I can’t be racist and oh my god what can I do.”

Ruth: Apologise. Then stop talking.