UK government reduces the price for a Gender Recognition Certificate to £5

A win for the trans community.

The UK government has officially reduced the price of a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) down to £5.

The application fee for a GRC was originally priced at £140.

This new reform will go into effect in May 2021. It will be enforced UK-wide except for Northern Ireland and Scotland, who will follow their own consultations.

News of a price reduction first came to light in September 2020, after the Women and Equalities Minister, Liz Truss, said the GRC process would be “kinder and straightforward.”

Even though the fee to apply for the certificate has been reduced, many LGBTQ+ activists have pointed out the need for more reforms regarding trans rights.

Former LGBT+ adviser, Jayne Ozanne, opened up about the new reform in a statement to iNews.

“Whilst I’m sure many will welcome the fact that GRC prices are now in line with other registration documents, this really is a fig leaf to cover the fact that the entire process is still extremely complex and cumbersome,” she said.