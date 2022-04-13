Trans woman Miia Parker shot and killed in Philadelphia: ‘She was the life of the party’

Miia Parker, a trans woman described by loved ones as “the life of the party”, was fatally shot in a parked vehicle in Chester, Philadelphia.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

She was driven to hospital by a friend she was with at around 3:30am, though this person is not cooperating with the police’s investigation, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Miia, who was just 25-years-old, passed away from the injuries she sustained in hospital on 1 April.

Family told the outlet that the crime was a “senseless homicide” and opted not to appear on camera due to fears of the shooter still being at large.

Police are searching for the person responsible for the crime, with the motive for it still unclear at this time.

Saad Najeed Dwight, 38, has been identified as a potential suspect and police are looking into his whereabouts.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous and members of the public are encouraged to call authorities if they have information on where he is.

Loved ones celebrated Miia’s life at a funeral on 8 April.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 2021 was the deadliest year on record for fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people in America.

“With 45 recorded deaths, we’ve reached yet another tragic milestone this year,” a statement from Tori Cooper, HRC Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative said at the time.