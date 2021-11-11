2021 becomes deadliest year for trans people on record

At least 45 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been killed in America this year, making it the deadliest to date.

The latest victim is 28-year-old Marquiisha Lawrence, who was described by her mother as having a “heart of gold”.

Lawrence was shot and killed in Greenville, South Carolina on 4 November, which the police and Greenville County coroner’s office are continuing to investigate.

According to the latter, she was found in her home following an altercation with one or more individuals.

Eboni Sinclaire, Lawrence’s trans mother, said: “Marquiisha ‘Quii’ Lawrence, like so many who have gone before her, fell victim to a senseless murder.

“Quii was a young trans woman, at the beginning of this game called life, as WE know it in the trans community. She was a very humbled, free thinker who was loved by many.

“She will forever be remembered by her infectious smile and her heart of gold. Her favorite thing to do was to cook because she felt it filled the belly and fed the heart.

“One of our last conversations she said to me, ‘I’ve not always been the best I could be, but thank you for caring enough to still be here for me.'”

Sinclaire added that she is worried her daughter was killed for “accepting who she was and living her truth.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracked violent fatal incidents against transgender and gender non-confirming people throughout 2020, with the year being the most violent since records began in 2013 due to a total of 44 fatalities.