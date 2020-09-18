Trans people have bigger fish to fry, so stop giving gaslighting transphobes your headlines

I walked into a tree this week, rendering me dazed and embarrassed, but now with a wonderful slice through my forehead. It got me to thinking, am I Harry Potter, or am I just a cis person dressing up as someone who’s trans to murder people? Not the most valid question, but a question nonetheless. (Yes I’m taking the piss, if I was ever done for a serious crime it would obviously be money laundering.)

Can you tell I’m bored? We’re bored? As trans people, sitting down often leads us to scrolling through social media, much like the rest of the nation. But instead of scrolling past TikToks of budgies singing Beyoncé, we are faced with the reality of a climate of transphobia both online and in person. An environment that is unforgiving, and often unnecessary. It begs the question, who are the people that need to see constant articles about your mum’s best friend being a transphobe? Or your favourite author thinking that trans women are a danger to cis women? Not me.

The irony of a white cis woman explaining that her views are being silenced, despite the fact that her comments publicly create a worldwide discussion about ‘cancel culture’, and numerous segments on nauseating morning shows that continue to rake over her opinions as if they just fell out the ass of Stephen Hawking. It’s all a distraction that ends up creating a dialogue to make it seem like trans people actually care about these issues. It makes it seem like we are banging the drum and raising our voices just solely about famous people who decide they want to be bigots. We’re not. In a month where we have just had the biggest Trans Pride in the UK in London, with thousands of trans folks and allies marching through the city showcasing our beauty and diligence, as well as demanding our Government do more, our focus is not aligned with these distractions.

Queer media has a part to play in this. Constant streams of ‘breaking news’ exclaiming that Hagrid – yes Hagrid – is now a transphobe, trickling out to millions of followers doesn’t actively do anything other than give performative allies something to share. It’s not important to me, and us, as trans people, to know that a celebrity doesn’t like us. All it does is create a culture war that plays into the hands of those that want to attack us. It gives ammunition to the right wing, and those who continually say that we are just a ‘loud minority’. Yes, it’s important that we condemn and explain what people like Ms Rowling have said, but do we need rolling news of her every breath? No. It’s unethical and actively impacts the mental health of those that are living the experience you’re talking about everyday.

It’s also not an isolated incident. We’ve had the same distracting arguments arise around race. Take the uproar when the BBC decided they might not play the hit song of the summer (in 1740) Rule Britannia at the Last Night of The Proms. A song steeped in racism and colonial history, of our nation’s savagery across the Global South, yet John from Crewe feels put out that he can’t wave his Union Jack boxers out of his window during the final concerto.