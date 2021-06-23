Tackling online hate: a guide to reporting anti-LGBTQ+ comments

Despite how far the UK has come in encouraging diversity and establishing new and improved equality regulations and rights, there are still many incidents and concerns over LGBTQ+ discrimination, hate crime and bullying online or otherwise. Technology and social media are a double-edged sword; along with improving the way we live comes the misuse from some users targeting and intentionally hurting people.

Online cyber bullying isn’t always easy to stop or identify the perpetrator. Once these comments are online, can they be taken down? Can action be taken against the users? This is where we turn to those hosting the sites, forums and social media groups. What obligations do they have to scrutinise what is being published? If there is a complaint, are they required to remove it, and are they accountable for the loss or injury these comments cause?

Platform hosts are business owners and should understand their responsibilities; the laws and rights available, and should encourage a transparent set of processes, policies or terms to avoid discrimination, harassment, defamation or online bullying from taking place or continuing. Only with a united stance will these awful incidents cease to be topics of conversation in the future.

What is a Hate Incident and when is this criminal?

If someone has been violent or hostile towards someone else because of their sexual orientation, this is known as a homophobic hate incident. Hate incidents can happen anywhere including online. It can be known, or unknown assailants causing the fear and upset.

It’s important to note you can still be the victim of a homophobic or transphobic hate incident if the perpetrator believes you’re a LGBTQ+ person, even though you’re not. Perceived sexuality abuse is still a hate incident. You can also be the victim of a hate incident because of your association or being an ally with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

How can a Hate Incident take place online?

This can be in the form of emails, WhatsApp messages or other instant messages, as well as posted comments on forums or social media like Twitter or Instagram. The post can be in written form or pictures, which includes teasing , bullying, threatening behaviour, persistent online abuse, inciting others to post abuse or worse cause physical damage, or assaults. It can be a one-off incident or part of an ongoing campaign of harassment or intimidation.

When is this reportable to the police?

When a homophobic or transphobic hate incident becomes a criminal offence, it’s known as a hate crime under the Criminal Justice Act 2003. This is where someone is frightened, intimidated or a victim of violence or the threat of violence due to their sexual or perceived orientation.