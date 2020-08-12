Raising awareness is important, but it can also be fun

So back to our first point: the business of raising awareness. For a fun new campaign, we’ve joined forces with Sensodyne, which we all know as the No.1 dentist recommended brand for sensitive teeth*. That’s why we have a drag queen sipping on an ice-cold cocktail: so Gingzilla can find out if she needs Sensodyne in her life to be able to enjoy her favourite food and drink. Spoiler alert: she does. In all seriousness, we’ve worked with Sensodyne to create the brand’s first ever queer-focussed campaign that features a diverse range of LGBTQ+ people and their beautiful smiles.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a rich, varied and valuable audience, and there is much more that we can do to effectively engage them with better targeting and tailored content,” says Louise Vincer, Digital & Marketing Acceleration Director, GSK Consumer Healthcare. “Our products are designed for everyone and we’re grateful to be starting this journey with GAY TIMES to celebrate the breadth of that audience.”

At this point you know why GSK are such a powerful LGBTQ+ ally and our reasons for working on a campaign with them, but you may be asking why we are focussing so specifically on oral health for LGBTQ+ people? Raising awareness. What a lot of LGBTQ+ people may not know are the unique issues we face when it comes to oral health. The challenges are varied. For a start, LGBTQ+ people are more likely to smoke and so their risk of oral infections are higher. We’ve reported many times before on the unique stress factors LGBTQ+ people face, leading to lower levels of self-esteem, anxiety and a decline in motivation. This can result in LGBTQ+ people not taking care of themselves and avoiding regular dentist check-ups.

Then there’s the issue of LGBTQ+ people suffering from higher rates of STIs, which can lead to oral infections. Elsewhere, trans people may self-medicate with hormone treatment bought online, and some HRT medication can cause oral health problems, according to the LGBT Foundation.

All of this means maintaining and ensuring good dental hygiene is something that our community needs to take extra seriously. We’re (rightly) told from an early age that brushing your teeth twice a day is essential, so making sure you are using the right toothpaste is much more important than you may have initially thought when you started to read this piece.