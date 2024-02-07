Photos of queer sobriety on the dancefloor

In 2023, GAY TIMES sought out emerging queer photographers and help them break into the world of arts, media or advertising.

The lack of funding and opportunities in the arts is one of the key reasons we see a shortage of LGBTQIA+ representation in media and advertising. Breaking into photography as a career can be difficult, especially with the associated equipment costs and a need for experience.

Neffy, a photographer hand-picked by GAY TIMES, captured queer inclusivity at Fatt Project’s sober party. “Mobolise has brought a little something different to Birmingham – which has a vibrant queer scene mainly centred around drinking culture that comes with restrictions – which and that is creating an inclusive environment for those individuals the mainstream scene does not necessarily cater for,” they explain.