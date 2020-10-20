PrEP is FINALLY available on the NHS – how can I get it?

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. PrEP will be available to anyone over the age of 16 who is at a high risk of HIV infection and wants it. However, it is unlikely that there will be sudden availability of new PrEP places in sexual health clinics. Many clinics will need to get-up-to-speed to provide the new service. Many will have waiting lists – add your name to that list and then try to access PrEP as soon as possible.

2. Anyone in the UK can access sexual health services for free. You do not have to provide proof of address (but you’ll be asked to provide a postcode). You do not have to use your local clinic. You can still access PrEP, HIV + STI testing and treatment if you do not have a secure UK address, or if you do not have secure immigration status. Sexual health services in the UK are confidential. By law they cannot share your details without your permission.

3. The IMPACT Trial has come to an end, if you are currently on the trial, you will either be able to access it through the routine service (if established) or if not you will continue to get interim PrEP from your clinic until it becomes available. Contact your clinic if you are starting to run out of PrEP – don’t wait!

4. The new service will be provided through all sexual health clinics in England. That means that NHS clinics currently not providing PrEP through the IMPACT Trial will start to do so. This will make PrEP more geographically accessible.

5. The brand of PrEP you get from the new PrEP service may look different from the kind you got on the trial. Different parts of England might supply different brands. If it’s being provided by an NHS clinic it is safe to use and it is real PrEP. Some clinics are using PrEP manufactured by a company called LUPIN. It’s genuine PrEP but is just made by a different company to the one you might be used to using. It works. It’s safe.