Power to the People: Why UK Black Pride matters

What does Pride mean to you? In the LGBTQ+ community, the word has taken on the meaning of perseverance, defiance, love and power. But under all the various meanings the root of the word can be boiled down to liberation and acceptance. This multi-dimensional term has been embraced and used by the LGBTQ+ community for over 50 years. In 1970, queer activists Brenda Howard and L.Craig Schoonmaker brought the word to the forefront during the creation of the Christopher Street Liberation Day Parade in NYC. Soon after, the implementation of “Pride” has spearheaded our journey and achievements as a community, both socially and legally. But for Black and Brown queer voices, the word stands for much more than sexual identity. Pride also relates to the loving embrace that ethnic minorities have for their various racial backgrounds. Even though the LGBTQ+ community has collectively embraced the word as a unifying symbol, the way we celebrate our queer Pride hasn’t always been equal.

The first Pride march in London took place in 1972, having been inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Riots. The impact of these revolutionary protests spawned an onslaught of LGBTQ+ marches and celebrations over the years. That night of 1969 created outlets for queer voices to be present and loud. Pride events have now become a staple during the summer months. From TV specials and films to business endorsements and product releases, Pride is continuing to branch out into various sectors of society. But when boiled down to its essence, Pride is a time within the community that is used to express themselves and embrace their queer identities.

Even though these events were created to liberate the whole community, queer people of colour are fighting to keep our seat at the table. Prioritising the white cisgender male has taken precedence over the years. This can be seen within our entertainment and media but also in the retelling of our history. For queer Black and Brown individuals, the feeling of racial inequality and injustices are not only felt in our mainstream heteronormative society but also in our “inclusive” queer spaces. According to the Stonewall LGBT in Britain report, 32 percent have experienced some form of discrimination or poor treatment from others in their LGBTQ+ community. Due to the exclusion and isolation of Black and Brown individuals, the need for diverse Pride spaces has become vital.