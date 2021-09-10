LGBTQ+ activists took to the streets of New York this week to protest recent hate crimes against the community in the city.

Content warning: This story may include topics that some readers may find uncomfortable.

In the early hours of 4 September, Abimbola Adelaja and a friend were attacked in the Bushwick area when they were buying a sandwich.

Two men approached them and began stabbing them with a screwdriver and glass bottle, shouting homophobic slurs as they did so.

Adelaja, who is gay, suffered a punctured lung as a result of being stabbed four times and his friend, who is straight and remaining unnamed at this time, was knifed seven times – though both are now in a stable condition.

The pair also had their phone and money stolen by the culprits and the New York Police Department (NYPD) has since arrested one suspect on 8 September.

The 31-year-old man has reportedly been charged with attempted second-degree murder, hate-crime-related robbery, harassment, aggravated harassment, menacing and assault with a weapon.

In response to the attack, a rally was held in support of the victims outside the site of the Bushwick bodega where the men were targeted.

It quickly turned into a march that went throughout Brooklyn, which Adelaja confirmed was organised by Qween Jean, the founder of Black Trans Liberation, and activist Gia Love, a close friend.