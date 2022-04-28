Megan Fox bought her children trans books to show the “full spectrum” of gender identity

Megan Fox bought her children LGBTQ-inclusive books so they could learn about the “full spectrum” of gender identity.

In the past, the Jennifer’s Body star has spoken about how Noah, one of her three children, enjoys wearing dresses.

Fox has always supported her son and tried to protect him from bullying, which she is continuing to do by giving him the resources he needs to learn more about his identity.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” she told Glamour.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

The star explained that she makes an active choice to keep her children off of her social media platforms.

“I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she continued. “That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

Fox previously opened up about her status as a bicon within the LGBTQ+ community the impact she has had on queer women of all ages.

“I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, fuck that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realised I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool,” she explained to the New York Post.

The New Girl star said she is “so proud” to have had a positive impact on those coming to terms with their sexuality.

“That’s something that’s so important to me, that I’m so proud of,” she explained. “If my purpose on Earth was to help one girl come out of the closet and feel OK about it, I had an amazing purpose here.”

Fox’s career is currently going from strength to strength, with her latest appearance being in Netflix’s highly anticipated vampire film, Night Teeth.

The movie sees Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a chauffeur, drive friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) around several nightclubs in Los Angeles before realising the pair are vampires.