Megan Fox is “so proud” of inspiring queer girls to come out

Megan Fox has opened up about her status as a bicon and the impact she has had on LGBTQ+ women of all ages.

In an interview with the New York Post, the 35-year-old explains that her role in Jennifer’s Body was inspiring to many LGBTQ+ women.

Fox passionately kisses Mean Girls icon, Amanda Seyfried, in the film, which was originally slated by critics before being seen as a feminist cult classic years later.

She says: “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, fuck that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realised I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of ‘Jennifer’s Body’ and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”

The New Girl star said she is “so proud” to have had a positive impact on those coming to terms with their sexuality.

“That’s something that’s so important to me, that I’m so proud of,” she explains. “If my purpose on Earth was to help one girl come out of the closet and feel OK about it, I had an amazing purpose here.”

Fox’s career is currently going from strength to strength, with her latest appearance being in Netflix’s highly anticipated vampire film, Night Teeth.

The movie sees Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a chauffeur, drive friends Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) around several nightclubs in Los Angeles before realising the pair are vampires.