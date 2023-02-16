LGBTQ+ radio stations unite to hold a minute’s silence for Brianna Ghey

Seven LGBTQ+ broadcasters are coming together to hold a minute’s silence in honour of trans teen Brianna Ghey who was recently killed.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

At 11am GMT on Friday 17 February, Gaydio, Pride Radio, Hits Radio Pride, Juice, Gorgeous, Trans Radio and GlitterBeam will all fall silent for one minute.

This will be preceded by a package introduced by trans broadcaster Steph Hirst, which will reflect on the violence and discrimination the trans+ community continues to face in the UK.

Gaydio’s Network Content Manager, Kriss Herbert-Noble, who has coordinated the broadcast across all seven stations, said: “We felt it important to work across the LGBTQ+ radio sector, showing that as a community we stand together against hate.

“Trans people face daily challenges, and our role is to stand up and highlight these stories and voices.

“This event in particular has reverberated across the community and it’s right we take a stand and remember the life of a bright, young trans person.”

The event marks the first time that the aforementioned stations have joined forces for a broadcast.

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey

It comes after a boy and girl, both 15-years-old, were charged with Brianna’s murder.

Her body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth on 11 February by members of the public before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police stated that she suffered multiple stab wounds and a post-mortem examination is currently taking place to establish the exact cause of death.

Brianna, from Birchwood, was trans and had been living as a girl for several months.

Cheshire Police initially said there was no evidence to suggest the killing was “hate related”, but on 14 February stated that all lines of inquiry were “being explored” – including hate crime.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Police had been granted a 30-hour extension to continue questioning the boy and girl, from Leigh and Warrington, respectively, who have since been charged with murder.

In a statement, Cheshire constabulary said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Vigils have been held in honour of Brianna across the UK since news of her killing first broke, with further ones set to take place on the evening of 15 February.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family”

Her family described her as a “larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her”.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same,” they continued.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Those who may have information related to the case are advised to contact police via the Cheshire Constabulary website or by calling 101 and quoting IML 1476832. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.