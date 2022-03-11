LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week: ‘The need for more adoption is as great as ever’

I’ve been fascinated to learn more about LGBTQ+ Adoption and Fostering Week, which runs from 7 to 13 March.

One in six adoptions in 2021 were by same-sex couples. Furthermore, these statistics don’t necessarily reflect families with a bi parent or where a single LGBTQ+ person adopts, so adoptions are likely to be even higher.

It was great speaking to gay dad and children’s author Gareth Peter. His books include Forever Star and My Daddies.

Gareth, can you tell us more about your adoption journey…

I went to school in the ’80s and ’90s, where Section 28 was prevalent over everything. I didn’t learn about LGBTQ+ families, I didn’t learn that it was OK to be gay and I didn’t know any other gay couples. The thing that upset me the most was the fact that I thought I would never have a family… Adoption felt right for me and my partner, not only because we would be giving a child a new start and a loving new home, but also because we were fulfilling one of our lifelong goals. It’s heartbreaking to find out how many children are in the care system – we knew we were doing the right thing. It unearthed some of my sad feelings I had of growing up not wanting to be gay, but that made us all the more determined to start a family. Parenting is not easy, but I think that makes you a better parent because you strive to be as good as you can be. It’s hard work trying to keep a child alive, and fed and watered and clothed, but you do it because they become the centre of your universe.