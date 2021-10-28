LGBTQ+ 101 – What does asexual mean?

As you know, there’s a vast array of sexual orientations that an individual may identify with or feel a particular connection to.

While those who are not immersed in LGBTQ+ culture and the community will only recognise a select few due to the lack of representation in mainstream media and news – such as gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender – more and more terms have emerged over the years to better represent the experiences and emotions of queer individuals, such as pansexual, asexual, polysexual and demisexual, among others.

There will be some you’re aware of, whether that’s through a friend, your own experiences or researching online, and others you might not be familiar with. Here, we break down the meaning behind asexuality and its origins, as well as its accompanying Pride flag.

What does asexual mean?

Just like heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality, pansexuality and so forth, asexuality – often shortened to ‘ace’ – is a sexual orientation and those who identify as such can identify with any gender identity.

Although it’s usually defined as the lack of sexual attraction to others, and unwillingness to act upon others in a sexual manner, not everyone will agree on the definition of asexuality.

Like some of the aforementioned sexualities, asexuality is relatively new to public discourse. While asexuality is rare, constituting approximately 1% or less of the population, it’s not a new concept. Asexual people have been around since, well, the dawn of time.

In a piece for Stonewall, Michael Doré from The Asexual Visibility & Education Network suggests that asexuality was recognised much later than other LGTBQ+ identities because of the “lack of organised opposition, unlike other parts of the spectrum”.

He wrote: “Obviously, while gay sex was criminalised relatively recent history in many countries including the UK, there were never any laws prohibiting not having sex (though the pressure on aces to have sex within marriage, and more generally to have sex based on peer pressure, is very real).”

Do asexual people explore romantic and sexual relationships?

Some asexual people may be interested in exploring romantic relationships, while others may not. It’s a vast spectrum. Also, there are some asexual people who do engage in sexual activity, whether that’s for their partner’s pleasure or to have children.

One common misconception about asexual people is that they are unable to experience romantic attraction, which is false. There are many asexual people who do identify with a romantic orientation, who uses prefixes to specify who they’re interested in romantically such as hetero-, homo-, bi- and pan-.

For example, if someone is a homoromantic asexual, they are romantically attracted to individuals of the same gender, but not sexually attracted.

Of course, it varies from one individual to another. There are also many asexual people who don’t feel romantic attraction, and the term they use is ‘aromantic’.

However, AVEN states: ​​”Most sexual people may not view their orientation that way, and may simply combine their sexual and romantic attractions into one characteristic if they’re aligned.

“Asexual people often feel the need to specify both sexual and romantic attractions to make it clear what drives them and what they’re seeking from other people.”

Again, asexuality is a spectrum and it’s important to not make assumptions based on one person’s experience.

What is the difference between asexuality and celibacy?

Asexuality and celibacy should not be confused with one another.

Celibacy is a choice to abstain from sex and practicing individuals may not necessarily identify as asexual. They may still experience sexual attraction but make the decision to refrain from engaging in sexual activity, whether that’s down to moral or religious reasons.

“The distinction between asexuality and celibacy/abstinence is that asexuality doesn’t come out of a personal decision,” says AVEN, “it’s just who we are.”