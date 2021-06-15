“It’s what’s on the inside that counts”: How Haruhi Fujioka helped me embrace being genderfluid

Whenever someone asks me about my gender fluidity, I tell them the brief story of three birthdays I had as a child: obviously colours don’t have gender, but when I turned five, I wanted a pink Barbie cake, but that had felt ‘too girly’ in retrospect; when I turned six, I wanted a blue dinosaur cake, but then that had felt ‘too boyish’; so, for my seventh birthday, I refused either, preferring to make a bunch of purple frosted cupcakes with my mother, instead. And that, out of all birthdays, had been my favourite.

I wish it had remained that simple, but a year later, my family moved from the USA to Italy, where language is binarily gendered, and consequently, a lot of the culture is, too. Suddenly finding myself thrown into a new country, with a whole new set of customs to learn, left little room for worrying about being squashed into a fixed box called ‘girl’ – I just went with it.

But my issues with gender didn’t go away, they simply laid dormant. In the summer of 2010, I came across an anime called Ouran Host Club, and for the first time ever, I saw a character who resonated with how I felt. Haruhi Fujioka was both bisexual and gender-fluid. I finally realised that those identities were options I could consider. But, I was scared. I’d never had any ‘real life’ representation, making me believe for the longest time that the only way I could explore my gender was through fiction.

That’s when I created ‘Aurelio’, a male alter-ego I would project all of my masculinity into, so that I could ‘get him out of my system’ and continue to present myself as a female to the rest of the world. This carried on all the way into my early twenties. Sketchbooks and journals filled with doodles of Aurelio, living through my daily life, in my place.

It wasn’t enough though, and the gradual realisation began eating me up from the inside. It was suffocating. So, I started writing, and writing and writing some more. Until I’d written 55,000 words recounting my teen years through the lens of Aurelio. That’s when I realised that swapping the narrator’s gender hadn’t changed a thing. Whether it was Lili or Aurelio living those experiences, emotionally and mentally, it was still me.