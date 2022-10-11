It never stops: why coming out is not a one-time event

I have always felt anxious at transitions. From beginning my first part-time job, starting university, starting full-time work…

All these transitions have one thing in common. They eventually mean having to decide whether it is safe to come out or not.

I remember my first big transition in life, starting work. The new job made me realise that coming out was never going to be a one-off event.

Instead, it was going to be something which I would have to choose whether to do at each new transition in my life. From then on, I have always had to be careful to decide whether I felt that sharing I was a gay man would help or hinder my chance to flourish in a new environment.

Sometimes being open about my sexuality did help. For example, in one job, I bonded with my co-worker over my dating life, and it made us closer. It opened a whole new avenue of conversation topics and made the shifts pass by more quickly.

However, there were also times when choosing to come out hindered me. In another role, after coming out to two colleagues, they subsequently treated me very differently and avoided me on shifts.

After my first negative experience when coming out, I was torn about whether to be my true self. On the one hand, it meant that I was less likely to have negative experiences, but on the other, it meant that I could not be my true self at work.

Shielding myself from the possibility of negative experiences did help in some ways but, if I decided not to share my identity, I would also feel anxious about coming to work.

I did not want to face the types of questions, such as “are you dating anyone?”, which would make it hard to hide my identity.