‘I have never felt protected, seen or heard in the United States as a Black queer man’

For as long as I can remember, America has always been the place where dreams come true. It was described as the “land of opportunity”. Growing up, my school teachers never let us forget it. I mean, hell, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance every morning before class. But as a Black queer man, I never felt truly protected, seen or heard in this country. This sense of isolation was always present in my life and started at a young age.

When you’re a kid, you don’t think of skin colour or sexual orientation until it’s pointed out to you. I wasn’t quite prepared to be told I was different – I mean, who is? – but when that realization came, it hit me like a ton of bricks. It was second grade, Mrs Carlson’s class when I concluded that I wasn’t like the other kids.

A greater sense of isolation evolved within me as the years went by. I was actually able to comprehend the hatred that people felt towards me. From receiving weird looks at a restaurant to being followed in a store, the feeling of being Black before an “American” was constantly shoved in my face. This continued to sting when I didn’t see my white counterparts receive the same treatment that I did.

This feeling of rejection also translated to my sexual identity. Growing up gay was hard, confusing and at times pointless. From the minute you’re brought into the world, the heteronormative way of life is thrust into your face. Everything from movies, television shows, cartoons and music is formulated for the “straight” individual. When I got to an age that I was able to realize ‘Hey I don’t fit in with that “narrative”, my self-esteem and self-love became non-existent. Navigating a society that consistently disrespected my race and my sexuality was difficult. It was challenging to wake up in the morning and tackle the day when I knew that I couldn’t truly be myself or be accepted.

This past year and a half has been a struggle to say the least, especially for the Black and queer communities. Watching the news feels like a constant memorial service for the innocent Black and Brown lives that have been taken from senseless police brutality. From Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery to Daniel Prude and Rayshard Brooks, the Black community has been faced with an unwarranted amount of deaths. According to the Washington Post database, “the rate at which black Americans are killed by police is more than twice as high as the rate for white Americans.”

In May 2020, the world was shaken by the killing of George Floyd. Now, this wasn’t the first time that an innocent Black man or Black woman has been senselessly killed by the police. But with everyone trapped in their homes and social media use at an all-time high, it was hard for many to just turn the other cheek. Shortly after his tragic passing, peaceful protests all around the world were held in honour of the 46-year-old, and to fight against police brutality and systemic racism.