How Alison Bechdel helped me embrace being a proud dyke to watch out for

When I started to properly come to terms with my sexuality in early 2017, I began what I feel is probably a queer rite of passage: I devoured every LGBTQ+ book and film I could reasonably afford.

If I could’ve swept my local bookshop clean of all such works I would have, but alas it was a very small Waterstones, and an LGBTQ+ section didn’t even exist.

Among the most illuminating pieces I came across on my quest to understand were the graphic novels by the incomparable Alison Bechdel.

My journey all started with The Essential Dykes to Watch Out For – a compendium of Bechdel’s serialised comic strip that ran in gay and lesbian newspapers from 1983 onwards.

The strip chronicles a group of queer women and their “lives, loves, and politics” in an ambiguous city rumoured to be Minneapolis. I read it lightning fast, cover to cover, and felt an enormous loss when I finished it. ‘No matter,’ I said to myself, ‘I’ll see if she has written anything else.’

Luckily she had. I had Bechdel’s first graphic memoir, Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, in my hand within a week of finishing the last book, relieved that the ride I was on wasn’t over just yet.

About halfway in, on Chapter 4: In The Shadow of Young Girls in Flower, there was a panel that stopped me in my tracks.

She had illustrated a five-year-old Bechdel sitting in a window-side booth inside a diner with her father. A masculine-presenting woman stands at the counter, waiting for an employee to sign for the delivery she was making.

The caption read: “I didn’t know there were women who wore men’s clothes and had men’s haircuts. But like a traveller in a foreign country who runs into someone from home – someone they’ve never spoken to, but know by sight – I recognised her with a surge of joy.”

I sat and looked at that panel for a long time. I had gone through a lot of queer media by that point – But I’m a Cheerleader had been acquired on DVD, I watched LGBTQ+ Youtubers, I had read about Oscar Wilde, but nothing until this panel had resonated with me on a deeper level.

What Bechdel was saying wasn’t what I thought I needed to know to fit in, it was what I felt. What I had experienced. I had never been in a relationship, never been in love, but I had felt the thrill of recognition seeing butch women out ‘in the wild’ throughout my life; probably before I had any concept of what a lesbian was.