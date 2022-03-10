Guatemala Congress votes to ban same-sex marriage and teaching of sexual diversity in schools

Guatemala’s Congress has voted to ban same-sex marriage and teaching that “anything other than heterosexuality is normal” in schools.

The Protection of Life and Family law was passed by 160 votes in favour to just eight votes against on 9 March.

It predominantly targets the LGBTQ+ community, as well as worsening punishments for those seeking an abortion – a practice that is already illegal in the country except in cases where the pregnancy poses a threat to life.

Alejandro Giammattei, Guatemala’s president and a conservative, will have to give the law his signature for it to come into effect.

It remains unclear if he plans to do so, though an array of people in his party have shown support for the law.

Some of those in favour of the legislation believe “minority groups in society propose ways of thinking and practices that are incongruous with Christian morality”.

However, Vicenta Gerónimo, who voted against it, said the bill is a violation of human rights.

Cristian González of Human Rights Watch added: “The approval of this dangerous initiative represents a threat to the rights of women and LGBT people in the country.”

If signed into law, the Civil Code of Guatemala will be revised to “expressly prohibit same-sex marriages”.

The teaching that “anything other than heterosexuality is normal” will also be prohibited, marking a huge setback for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.