Growing up bisexual was a confusing time – School Diversity Week is our chance to change that

The questions were inevitable. Unavoidably they came, no matter how hard I tried to suppress, stifle, or ignore them. The answers proved much harder to find.

What is the LGBTQ+ community? Who are they? Where are they?

These were the first thoughts I remember having about being LGBTQ+. At school, the word ‘gay’ held strong stigma: the nuances of LGBTQ+ identities were shrouded by an unspoken understanding that it was all associated with something bad.

Prejudice was common, as was ignorance and apathy. So, these were the questions that began to take root in my head, as I tried to understand my own identity in a school that had taught me almost nothing about being LGBTQ+.

I’m an ambassador with Just Like Us, the LGBTQ+ young people’s charity, and I volunteer with them to deliver school talks about LGBTQ+ identities and my story growing up bisexual to pupils in the UK. In other words, I give young people some of the information and assurance I desperately needed when I was growing up.

This June marks School Diversity Week – the UK-wide celebration of LGBTQ+ equality in primary and secondary schools. It’s a very important moment for me and many LGBTQ+ people across the UK. It’s a time where we champion LGBTQ+ inclusion, and combat the feelings of confusion, shame, and isolation that, without access to this message, many of us felt growing up.

These are some of the questions I had to ask and answer myself in the absence of these messages. This is why School Diversity Week matters.