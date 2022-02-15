The Human Face of AIDS – October 1984

Millions of pounds are being spent in the USA and Europe to find a cure for a killer disease – AIDS. Only very few of us will contract this rare illness and there is no doubt that a cure will be found. In this article we highlight the work of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the AIDS charity, through the graphic case of someone suffering from AIDS.

Have you ever wondered what you would do if you were diagnosed as having AIDS? Go into a severe depression, maybe commit suicide? Or even arrange a week of non-stop sex?

Whatever you do, you are most likely to go through three distinct phases – disbelief, anger, resentment and pity; and then, maybe, acceptance. You have probably heard of the Terrence Higgins Trust, the AIDS charity, but how would they help you? And why do they need your money?

Having any serious illness is worrying. Worries about who would look after you when you are not in hospital. About who would cope with your depressions and your moods. Would anyone? What if your lover or friends walked out and did not want to know? Luckily, for most of us, we will not have to face such problems. But, for those who do, and there are now 69 confirmed cases of AIDS in the UK, questions like these can mean the difference between a positive, maybe even happy few months/years or a deeply depressing and worrying time waiting for death. Incidentally, 32 people with AIDS have died in Britain. Let us imagine the worst case and see how the Trust could help you. Let’s do this through a story – but a story based on real experiences which the Trust has faced in the last few months.

John called the Trust’s helpline last January. He had been living with his lover, Philip, for a couple of years and they had just bought a flat together in the Balham area of London. They had a relatively monogamous relationship; that is Philip was monogamous and John had relatively little sex elsewhere. This was not John’s first call to the Trust. He first phoned in October after reading an article on AIDS in HIM/GAY TIMES. He was feeling tired and run down. He had been reassured by the person on the helpline then, but just to be sure he had been advised to go for a check-up at his local clinic. Well, there hadn’t been time and it took so long anyway. And wasn’t he tired this time last year? Probably needed a holiday, John thought.

Questions

In January, Philip noticed a purple bluish mark on John’s leg. He’d also observed that John had been losing weight. He was sure that John had been consciously ignoring these symptoms and pressed him to phone the Trust again. They argued. John phoned.

The Trust seemed a little more insistent this time that John should go for a check-up. Yes, they agreed, it was a very rare disease. No, they wouldn’t say he definitley hadn’t got AIDS. And yes, they would send some leaflets and even a poster if he wanted.

At the clinic there was the usual queue of attractive men. John’s name was called. The doctor asked all the standard questions and wanted to do a biopsy on the mark on his leg. Yes, it might be AIDS. Could he return tomorrow for the results and maybe more tests? It was Philip who contacted the Trust’s helpline this time, though often the Trust hears from the social worker at the hospital. There were so many questions which Philip wanted answered. Would John’s tests hurt? If it was AIDS would he ever come out of the hospital again? Should they have sex together? Did he have AIDS too? What should John say at work – should he tell them? Or his friends? Or people he’d slept with. The Trust offered all sorts of help: from the helpline – Mondays to Fridays, 8pm to 10pm – to a buddy to visit John regularly. The Trust also provides a support group for people with AIDS and their close friends and care partners.

Support Group

They also answered Philip’s questions. The tests didn’t hurt. Yes John was likely to come out of hospital, possibly in a couple of days. Yes since they’d been having sex before, if he was likely to catch something he’d probably have caught it by now. It was unlikely that he had AIDS but he should go for a check up too. It was up to John if he wanted to tell people at his work, his friends or even people he’d slept with. John spent three days in hospital undergoing tests. It was AIDS. And Philip also had a check-up; they found no symptoms or signs.

It was Tony Whitehead, Chair of the Trust, who John and Philip met first. He shook hands with both of them – an important gesture, probably the first time John felt like a human being after all those tests in hospital. (It’s OK to shake hands and even hug people with AIDS). Tony explained the role of the Trust over a cup of tea. Knowing what they’d been through, he was able to establish an immediate rapport. He suggested they go along to the support group. The support group met at one of the organisers’ homes. On arrival John and Philip met George who helps with the group. He welcomed them and introduced them to others. They met people in the same situation as themselves, as well as other members of the Trust who helped with the group. They swapped experiences and talked about things to come – and how to cope with them. How to adjust to being off work but not in hospital. How to cope with people’s reactions when they heard. And how to face the prospect of death without giving up hope. (The average from diagnosis to death with Kaposi Sarcoma is 18 months.)