First-ever same-sex wedding takes place in British Antarctic Territory

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter became the first-ever same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

The two are both polar research ship crew members and have been together for 20 years.

Their ceremony took place on board RRS Sir David Attenborough on 24 April and was performed by the ship’s captain, Will Whatley.

“We’re both very proud to be the first same-sex marriage to happen in British Antarctic Territory,” Eric said prior to the wedding. “BAS is such a welcoming and accepting employer, and we feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together.”

The couple decided that Antarctica would be the perfect place for their nuptials as they both currently work together on the aforementioned ship where the ceremony took place.

Stephen added: “Antarctica is such an incredible place. We have been together for 20 years but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot!

“We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings.”

Approximately 30 of the ship’s crew members joined them for the celebrations and the couple are planning a trip to Spain when they are back from their voyage.

There will also be a reception at Rothera research station on 8 May once the ship returns for its final call.