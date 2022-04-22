Gay couple to have first same-sex wedding in British Antarctic Territory

Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter are set to become the first-ever same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.

The two are both polar research ship crew members and have been together for 20 years.

Their wedding is scheduled to take place on 24 April and is set to be performed by ship captain Will Whatley at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) Rothera Station.

“We’re both very proud to be the first same-sex marriage to happen in British Antarctic Territory,” Eric said. “BAS is such a welcoming and accepting employer, and we feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together.”

The couple decided that Antarctica would be the perfect place for their wedding as they both currently work together on the polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough.

There is a chance that the wedding, which will be valid in the UK, could be pushed back to 25 April depending on the weather, as temperatures are expected to be between -3 and 0 degrees Celsius.

Stephen added: “Antarctica is such an incredible place. We have been together for 20 years but now we’ve both been to Antarctica together, it felt like the perfect place for us to finally tie the knot!

“We’ve even had the coordinates of the wedding location engraved into our rings.”

Approximately 30 of the ship’s crew members will jon them for the celebrations, with the couple planning a trip to Spain when they are back from their voyage.