Da Brat and fiancée Jesseca Dupart are expecting first child together

Da Brat and her fiancée Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first child together.

The two announced the news on Instagram on 31 January, less than a month before their upcoming wedding on 22 February.

“We are EXTENDING the family,” they wrote in a joint post alongside images of them holding Dupart’s stomach and making a heart shape around it with their hands.

The two got engaged in September 2021 after announcing their relationship to the world in March 2020.

Shortly after revealing their plans to get married, Da Brat shared that she got a tattoo of the ceremony’s planned date on her back.

Two years ago, the 47-year-old stated that she already knew what name she would give her future child during an interview on Dish Nation.

“My child will have all of my names, honey,” she explained.

“Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby’s last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents, darling.”

Da Brat first rose to fame in the 1990s and has since had a highly successful career in rap and in her work on the radio.

Her first four studio albums all charted within the top 20 of the Billboard 200, with Unrestricted even reaching the top five.

Dupart is the CEO and founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

The couple are yet to reveal when the baby is due.