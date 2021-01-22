Catching up with Taimi – the world’s largest LGBTQ+ platform

With the turbulent 2020 behind, we all look forward to a much calmer and healthier new year. Love and connection continue to be among the most important things for all of us. So, we sat down with Helen Virt, the woman in charge of Taimi’s business development.

As some of our readers may know Taimi is the LGBTQ+ platform that features a social network and dating app. The platform was recently recognised by GAY TIMES for its efforts to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ people around the world.

Helen, how did the pandemic impact Taimi?

The global quarantine and lockdowns that led to widespread cancellations of LGBTQ+ events, prides, celebrations, marches and so on. For us, it was truly heartbreaking as we planned so many incredible pride-focused partnerships. So, we had to swiftly adapt and turn towards online opportunities.

That being said, we also saw a tremendous change in behaviour when it came to our users. They became more involved, more active, created 45% more content, posted 60% more stories and liked each other more.

Our team had to adjust as well, having staff in nearly every corner of the globe meant remote work became a reality, managing a crew of people in different time zones with different priorities also became the new norm for us.

There’s a lot more focus on diversity now, what is Taimi doing to be more diverse?

From the get go Taimi was built on the foundation of inclusivity and diversity. Our platform is designed for all LGBTQ+ people regardless of where they identify on the gender and sexuality spectrum. Quite frankly, Taimi is the only product of its kind, and we are truly proud of it! We are focusing a lot more of our effort on developing features our users suggest. For instance, livestreams that make Taimi an interactive platform continue to improve on a daily basis. We are also working on accessibility features that will make our product more user friendly. We understand that we are not perfect, Taimi was created as a dating app and a lot of features have quite honestly become obsolete. We are certainly putting a lot of effort in making the platform more accessible, providing a space that is safe and free of judgement and even rewriting our system to improve the overall experience on the app.

What has been the feedback from your users on the features you’ve recently implemented?

The feedback has been incredible when it comes to our latest addition – livestreams. Gay Times actually published a piece on Taimi livestreams. We launched them to a tremendous success with Taimi Talks. Since the start of livestreams our users have streamed in total for more than 11 years, can you imagine? We also introduce Live Duet and Versus battles to make streams more interactive and fun. As I’ve said, we are putting a lot of effort into making the experience on Taimi entertaining, enjoyable and fun.