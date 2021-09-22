Bisexual stars and activists share their advice for coming out and ‘finding your community’

Juno Bhardwaj-Shah (LGBTQ+ activist)

“It may sound cliché but the greatest challenge for me was recognizing and accepting my own bisexuality. Growing up in a South Asian home, despite being in a liberal family, LGBTQ+ issues were rarely discussed and my school’s woefully ‘non-inclusive’ RSE education was no better. It was only at university – meeting the many wonderful people that are part of our communities – that I started to embrace my sexuality. So, coming out to my actual immediate family was the easy part – I just had to cross the hurdle of coming out to myself.

“There’s no right way or right time to come out, and it’s an incredibly personal process. Whatever age you are, it’s important that you’re comfortable with your decision and try not to let pressure from friends, family, or yourself, persuade or dissuade you from speaking your truth. Remember, you’re still part of our beautiful community whether you’re out to everyone or no one. It is often scary and daunting to come out, but it can also be a tremendous relief and a joy-filled occasion. Ultimately, trust your instincts and take your time – you know yourself better than anyone!”

Irene-Elizabeth Ellis (E!’s The Bi Life cast member)

“Looking back, the hardest challenge in coming out was that it wasn’t just the once. The challenge is to carry on doing it. The first time and then maybe a couple of years later when you actually get that same-sex partner you told people about. And then again, after dating the opposite sex for a while. As a bisexual, the hardest challenge is showing that your bisexuality is a constant part of your identity, when so many just think it switches on and off.

“My advice would be to come out to yourself first. Be confident, imagine all the questions you might get asked and be prepared for them. There’s still a lot of stereotypical questions and the more confident you feel the more you’ll want to educate. And that’s great. Try and find people that will remind you that you’re not the singular ‘B’ in ‘LGBTQ+’. It’ll help along the years to have a community to fall back on and eye-roll with. Trust me.”