Asha Sudra hopes for our healing and shows us how

What are your hopes for the book?

“I got the opportunity to sit and talk with Shaun King. I asked him when do you know when to take a break and just stop. How do you know when to do that? He looked at me with certainty and said ‘The system is banking on you dying, killing yourself or burning yourself out and giving up. So take the day off.’ So if I can get past the concept of productivity, how am I using my time? Well, sometimes it’s just this.

“Some things I know I’m pushing down. Some things I’m completely unaware of that I need to deal with. How do I even begin to unpack this? How do I begin to unpack why I’m so upset. In the book I discuss that anger is a secondary emotion. So what the fuck is the first emotion? Until I read that research I didn’t realise that. I was so angry all the time and had to look deeper.

“What does it look like to take the day off? To be more intentional about the questions we ask ourselves so we can truly be real about where we’re at? I hope the book encompasses the spectrum of the society that we live in as well as the spectrum of emotions that we experience. My hopes for the book are that someone like my brother who has never been to therapy, that the book will provide the access point. An opportunity to ask yourself what does taking a day off look like. Checking in with yourself instead. And that is not actually even taking the day off. It’s also necessary work.”

For more about Asha and her book, head to ashapoet.com