As an LGBT+ ally, it’s important I help educate others

I’ve worked at Lloyds Bank for 6 years and I joined their LGBT+ colleague network, Rainbow, as an ally four years ago.
I joined, driven by the need to say goodbye to my old mind-set. I’m originally from Ghana and grew up in a small village, where many people had very traditional views and attitudes. When I moved to the UK, I realised just how much of a bubble I had been living in, and found myself in a much more diverse and inclusive place.
I felt that becoming an ally was the least I could do to support people in being their true self.
During my time with working at Lloyds Bank, I have also set up a programme, called RISE, which aims to Reach, Inspire, Support and Empower disadvantaged young people within our local communities by building financial awareness and employability skills.
Through the programme, we started to receive feedback from young LGBT+ people, telling us that they couldn’t imagine themselves succeeding in such a large organisation like Lloyds Bank. This is because they lacked confidence, but also because they weren’t sure they could be themselves. I thought a powerful way to reverse that thinking was to introduce them to LGBT+ role models.
That’s why I set up a series of online workshops, called Empower Events. Where our LGBT+ colleagues could connect with young people in their local LGBT+ community, and provide the confidence that they too, could succeed, and also Lloyds Bank is a place where they could be their authentic selves.
I’m proud that we’re now marking 10 years of Rainbow. I love what it stands for: freedom and promoting equality to ensure an inclusive environment for our LGBT+ colleagues. Everyone’s realising it’s not just about marching during Pride – it’s about being together and staying connected all year round.
As an employer, Lloyds Bank is so much more than a financial institution. In my time here, I’ve learned such a lot about people and different communities. Because Lloyds Bank is a safe place, where we can all bring our whole self to work every day without judgement.