As an LGBT+ ally, it’s important I help educate others

I’ve worked at Lloyds Bank for 6 years and I joined their LGBT+ colleague network, Rainbow, as an ally four years ago.

I joined, driven by the need to say goodbye to my old mind-set. I’m originally from Ghana and grew up in a small village, where many people had very traditional views and attitudes. When I moved to the UK, I realised just how much of a bubble I had been living in, and found myself in a much more diverse and inclusive place.

I felt that becoming an ally was the least I could do to support people in being their true self.

During my time with working at Lloyds Bank, I have also set up a programme, called RISE, which aims to Reach, Inspire, Support and Empower disadvantaged young people within our local communities by building financial awareness and employability skills.