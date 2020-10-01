9 ways to continuously support the Black LGBTQ+ community

When it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement or confronting the realities of police brutality, many of us sideline these as an injustice that only occurs in the United States, but that’s not the case. Black queer lives are endangered daily here in the UK too. This isn’t a cause with borders and it’s a topic we should all openly turn towards, acknowledge and strive to pro-actively change. Communities aren’t bettered by the tokenistic placement of black postboxes, but rather by unmistakable calls to action.

Here’s a list of nine ways to support that Black queer community. Not just for Black History Month, but for all year round.

1. Make a local difference

Change often starts from the ground up. If we’re unhappy with new regulations or governmental repeals, it’s important to put the pressure on local government MPs to ensure your issues are heard. Email, call, or even write a letter and increase your chance of having pressing issues being discussed in parliament.

2. Raise your voice

During a pandemic, protesting is not as easy as it once was. While people have been bravely taking to the streets to visibly denounce the blatant injustices happening across the UK and US, we have to be mindful that the BAME community is at a greater risk when it comes to Covid-19. But hope is not all lost. You can show your support for the cause in a number of ways, including: reposting news pieces on social media, stirring up conversations about what’s happening, or organising hangouts to share key resources.