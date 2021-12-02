Rainbow Laces are helping LGBTQ+ players speak out against homophobia in sport

The Rainbow Laces campaign unites everyone who cares about sport and fitness to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person can thrive wherever they train, play or watch sport. In 2021, Stonewall, supported by Voltarol, refreshed and re-energised the Rainbow Laces campaign, adding the “Lace Up & Speak Up” message to amplify the message of inclusion. You can read more about the Rainbow Laces campaign, or order your own pair of Rainbow Laces here.

I first got into football from the age of six. Growing up in London, it was a sport that everyone got stuck into. We would spend hours playing outside with other kids on the street because we didn’t have much else to do. It was cheap and cheerful and the sport was accessible to a working class kid like me.

Everything changed when I started playing football as a teenager in the adult league. There was this open sense of camaraderie and belonging with other players. I didn’t join the team until my second year at university, but things were different. The banter was different – the jokes, the lines, the comments and team was not accepting of anyone who was different. In the younger years, you want to be part of that community so you’re willing to put up with things, but, as you start to get older, you come to realise that your identities have more points to them. I was outed while at university and I started to see that kind of separation between who I was before and after. I wanted to explore who I was rather than exist in a space where everyone is a similar version of each other. People grow up and they start being who they believe they are.

I had people coming up to me saying they had lost respect for me. This alone was bizarre, but harder to process when you’ve been in a team where you’ve trained and won a league title together. Everything suddenly flipped. It was as if as soon as they found out something that didn’t “fit” the image, they didn’t like you. I had a few years of trying to fit in as a working-class LGBTQ+ person in a very middle-class environment, but my perceptions differed from them. I had been in and around London in my life which bled into an identity crisis as I tried to be like them. In the end, I decided to be myself.