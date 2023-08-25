Queer Joy: Euphoric photos of UK Black Pride

Earlier this year, GAY TIMES teamed up with SKITTLES®, Getty Images and Queer Britain to find 10 emerging queer photographers and help them break into the world of arts, media or advertising.
The lack of opportunities and the cost of camera equipment has left many unable to afford the essentials required to develop their skills and follow a career as a photographer. This is no doubt one of the reasons we see so many issues with LGBTQ+ representation in media and advertising.
What’s clear is that the photographs we often see depicting queer people don’t accurately represent the intersections and diverse spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities. That’s why, SKITTLES® is committed to helping millions of people to See The Rainbow by improving LGBTQ+ representation through photography.
One of the winners, Ana Pinto (she/they), was on the ground at UK Black Pride to portray this iconic community-centred event. Here’s what Pinto had to say about their experience:
“To me, Queer Joy will always mean community, belonging and acceptance. UK Black Pride encompasses all of that and more. From volunteering last year, I know how much work it is for everyone involved even in the scorching sun. The entire team does their absolute best to provide a safe space for everyone at the event, while honouring those who can’t be there. There’s a sea of Black and Brown people which still feels so surreal and our allies show up with tenacity and willingness to support us.
It’s worth repeating how much I want my work to be with my communities and for my communities. The reason I think I can capture images I am proud of is because of how immersive the entire experience feels to me. I am trying to represent people like me, like my family, so I do it with so much love. The resilience of black queer people is such a driving force to me because we all deserve to live beautiful and happy lives. Thank you UK Black Pride for yet another year of community-centred love and Gay Times for this great opportunity.”
Keep an eye out for more Queer Joy events from other Bursary photographers in the coming months.