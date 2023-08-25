Queer Joy: Euphoric photos of UK Black Pride

One of the winners, Ana Pinto (she/they), was on the ground at UK Black Pride to portray this iconic community-centred event. Here’s what Pinto had to say about their experience:

“To me, Queer Joy will always mean community, belonging and acceptance. UK Black Pride encompasses all of that and more. From volunteering last year, I know how much work it is for everyone involved even in the scorching sun. The entire team does their absolute best to provide a safe space for everyone at the event, while honouring those who can’t be there. There’s a sea of Black and Brown people which still feels so surreal and our allies show up with tenacity and willingness to support us.

It’s worth repeating how much I want my work to be with my communities and for my communities. The reason I think I can capture images I am proud of is because of how immersive the entire experience feels to me. I am trying to represent people like me, like my family, so I do it with so much love. The resilience of black queer people is such a driving force to me because we all deserve to live beautiful and happy lives. Thank you UK Black Pride for yet another year of community-centred love and Gay Times for this great opportunity.”

Keep an eye out for more Queer Joy events from other Bursary photographers in the coming months.