My HIV diagnosis has inspired me to educate the younger generation

Intimate wellness brand Durex recently released the findings of its #MySexMyWay survey, a first-of-its-kind piece of research conducted earlier this year. The research sought to directly understand the experiences of LGBTQ+ people, revealing both the positive aspects of queer sex, but also the challenges we still face. GAY TIMES has teamed up with Durex to spotlight three young queer writers speaking of their own sexual experiences and how the findings of the #MySexMyWay survey reflect their own journeys, as a way to support others. You can find out more about the survey & results here.

The first time that I had sex, I struggled to make it work. I was an 18-year-old university student and had just come back from a lads’ holiday in Magaluf. I’d been seeing a guy for two months, who was two years older than me. I wasn’t nervous, I was losing myself in foreplay until that (what is now very familiar) moment where you lock eyes with someone and just know what’s about to happen.

I couldn’t do it. Every time I mustered the courage to get to it, I just went a little too limp. Something wasn’t clicking. We did this dance for about ten minutes before we decided to switch roles. It was my first time, something I told him shortly after. He was more upset for me than anything, professing that if he’d known, he would have made it more of an occasion to remember. Instead, we had enjoyed a Saturday night takeaway and classic 2000’s horror films in his bedroom. It was only in recent years that I figured out just why I was so nervous and why I had trouble.

My first memory of exploring my sexuality was when I was 12-years-old. I would spend hours up after ‘going to bed’ watching softcore videos on YouTube. ‘Surfer Boys Kissing’ would be my go-to search, always making sure I deleted the browsing history afterwards, (which was an implication that at the time I viewed this behaviour as something I wasn’t confident of). My self-discovery continued. It was deep in rural Yorkshire at my local library where I found an overlooked donated book containing a gay plotline. Seeing an opportunity, I stole it and read it cover to cover; it was a transformative, quite-gritty adult novel full of promiscuity and sex with strangers that showed me a different world. This opening shifted into an Amazon-fuelled gay erotica rabbit hole; one packed with short storybooks of late-night affairs, making a move on your brother’s fraternity mate… you know, the usual. I only discovered explicit video porn after my first physical time, when I went searching for tips on how to make it a better experience for both myself and my then-boyfriend — something I had to learn myself.