“I love that my personality is always on display”: Release your inner child with Google Search

Our sense of style and how we present ourselves to the world can often mean more than just the clothes we wear. For some people, it’s often the only way that they know how to truly express themselves.

That’s something that 20-year-old Pippa (she/they), a creative and zinemaker from Manchester, feels. “As a neurodivergent person, sometimes it’s the only way I know how to express myself,” she says. “I often can’t understand or process my emotions and struggle to talk coherently with people so it’s one of the only things I feel completely in control of and sure about.”

Pippa’s style could be described as Camp Maximalism. Playful and filled with bold prints, patterns, textures and various kitsch items like soft-toys and keychains, it’s an aesthetic that has gained wide popularity with young people online. “I love the reclamation of the bimbo and hyper-femininity,” Pippa adds. “I also love renaissance style, lots of ruffles and bits but I don’t dress that way too much – there’s not enough colour for me but I love it on other people. I also really identify with riot grrrl in the sense of morals and music. I think so many aesthetics are inherently political, especially in queer communities.”

Pippa’s not wrong. Among queer communities, our style is often in response or rejection of traditional gender norms. Meanwhile, our position as “outsiders” in a cis-heteronormative society can provide LGBTQ+ people with a sense of freedom and acceptance when it comes to self-expression through our aesthetics and what we chose to wear.

For Pippa, being autistic is an added layer of why self-expression is so important. “I feel my appearance has more to do with my neurodivergence and how I enjoy the world and myself, in a sensory way,” she says. “I suppose I just love that my personality is always on display.”

To find out more, we spoke to them about why they were drawn to the Camp Maximalist style, how they find inspiration in their childhood, acceptance among the queer community and why it’s time to challenge stereotypes about neurodivergent people.