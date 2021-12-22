How Citi is paving the way to more inclusive workplaces

Breaking down barriers

Conor: While progress has been made, we know there is still a lot of work to do. What do you consider to be the biggest barriers to inclusion in the financial services industry?



Jacqui: Perception. I think people have a certain view of the financial services industry. I certainly did before I joined. I thought it was a place for other people, people not like me, but actually, we are incredibly committed to creating a very diverse and inclusive environment. I think the other issue can be fear; fear of saying the wrong thing. I often start every training session I run by discussing the language and acronyms. The lexicon is constantly evolving. I strongly believe that most people have good intentions and want to support their colleagues, but sometimes, they just don’t know how to get the conversation started.

Nikhil: Historically, the industry has had a hyper-masculine culture which can be intimidating and not inclusive for most minority groups – not just LGBTQ+ employees. Thankfully, this is less problematic today than over five years ago. The biggest barriers today are more subtle, which can potentially be harder to solve: barriers like unconscious bias leaving minorities with less available opportunities, or operating cross-border, which means one institution can straddle jurisdictions that are fewer LGBTQ+ friendly. Or, a lack of role models that can reassure and empower minorities.

Paul: For LGBTQ+ people in particular, two key things: a lack of role models and a lack of data. Perfection becomes the enemy of progress.

Conor: What steps can firms take to tackle these barriers and create a more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues?

Jacqui: Start talking. Our Reverse Mentoring programme has really created a platform for discussion. By inviting people to talk about this topic and increase their knowledge and awareness, we have quite simply broken down some barriers and enabled people to get comfortable with the topic and understand the role we can all play in supporting one another.

The biggest barriers today are more subtle, which can potentially be harder to solve: barriers like unconscious bias leaving minorities with less available opportunities

Paul: Talk: don’t make any topics taboo, we are all human. Also, I think sometimes senior leaders do not always realise the power they have to create a more inclusive environment. I have had many conversations with staff members in different parts of the Markets division about whether to come out at work or not. When I tell them that their product head is an ally and participated in reverse mentorship, their eyes light up! I would add that senior leaders should not be afraid of being more visible allies. Especially when you are in the closet, you are crying out for any visible symbols that you will be accepted for who you are. And staff members will even take non-verbal signals from their leaders.

Conor: What can colleagues do on a personal level to be allies?

Jacqui: Speak up and challenge when they hear inappropriate comments – homophobic, transphobic or biphobic – whether we are in the room or not. Join us for our events and get to know and understand the issues.

Nikhil: I know it’s a big ask, but to the extent an ally can speak up when they witness inappropriate behaviour is the single biggest thing someone can do. It takes a brave person to put their neck out like this, but it makes such a big impact. Including LGBTQ+ individuals in the conversation and being open about participation in LGBTQ+ events are a few simple things that allies can do on a personal level.

Paul: Be themselves and talk about issues that they are passionate about, as we’ve noted, and: add the ‘Proud Ally’ to their signature, add their pronouns if they are comfortable, and join their local Pride network. One of my favourite phrases of all time is “never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world”; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has!