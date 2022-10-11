Coming out as LGBTQIA+ is a unique process for everyone – Hinge shares advice for your journey

To many people, 11 October is a day no different from any other. But for some, it serves as a chance to reflect on being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community and what it means to come out. First celebrated in 1988, National Coming Out Day is rooted in the idea that the personal can also be political. Some view the concept of sharing your true identity with the world, and living openly, as a form of activism that challenges heteronormativity. Whereas in the present day, the focus has shifted slightly for many.

National Coming Out Day isn’t in place to force LGBTQIA+ people to come out. It’s a day to celebrate the beauty of being your own authentic self and the courage needed to share this important part of your life with others along with celebrating those who may come out to you. This year, Hinge and its Love and Connection Expert, Moe Ari Brown, are partnering with GAY TIMES to provide insights and advice for some of the Not-so Frequently Asked Questions (NFAQ) around coming out. For those who are unsure about their identities, the hope is to inspire feelings of joy, pride, and reassurance.

Many LGBTQIA+ people, particularly those yet to come out, struggle with finding supportive advice about their identity as they may not feel comfortable enough to ask others or don’t have a safe space where this is possible. Hinge wants to help queer daters navigate this journey more easily and access the information they need by answering their NFAQ.

Dating often starting much later in life for queer folks due to the how the coming out process differs for everyone. It came as no surprise that one of the most commonly asked questions submitted by GAY TIMES readers was whether or not it’s fair to start dating someone when they haven’t told their friends about their sexuality and/or gender identity.