10 tips to quit smoking

We know that quitting smoking is one of the biggest challenges you’ll face, but it’s worth it. Here are some top tips to help you ward off cravings, manage stress and keep a positive outlook while you’re on your journey to stop smoking.

Tip 1: Plan Your Quit

Quitting smoking isn’t an easy task. Create a plan that works for you to help you reach your goal.

First, set a date! Choose a date to quit smoking and stick with it. It’s a great way to mentally prepare to stop smoking.

Think about whether you want to quit completely or gradually and find the product(s) that are right for you.

Tip 2: Remember Why You Decided to Quit

Make a list of all the reasons why you want to stop smoking and put it somewhere you’ll see it. When you feel like you want to give up, remind yourself of why you are doing this and keep going!

Tip 3: Use the Money You Save on Cigarettes to Treat Yourself

The average smoker spends around £6.28 a day on cigarettes, which is a whopping £188 a month*.

Make sure you actually see the money you save. Download the Nicorette® app or just start a ‘quitting jar’, to store the saved cash. Then for the fun part – deciding how to spend it.

*Money saved assumptions are based on cutting out all daily cigarettes using an average price of £11.41 per 20 pack (source- Office for National Statistics, RPI: Ave price- Cigarettes 20 king size filter, June 2021), average number of 11 cigarettes a day and 30 days in a month.