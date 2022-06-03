Here’s the first trailer for Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible

The first trailer for Billy Porter’s directorial debut, Anything’s Possible, has finally arrived.

For over three decades, Porter has grown into one of Hollywood’s most prominent LGBTQ+ icons.

From his unforgettable portrayal of Pray Tell in the FX dramedy Pose to his magical appearance as the Fairy Godmother in Amazon’s Cinderella, the 52-year old talent has undoubtedly made his mark in the industry.

While his reign on the Broadway stage and the silver screen is far from over, his journey in the director’s chair has just begun.

Last year, Deadline reported that the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star was set to head the teen romantic comedy – which was previously known as What If.

Alongside Porter’s involvement, the publication also announced that newcomer Eva Reign and Katy Keene star Abubakr Ali were set to lead the cast.

The LGBTQ+ centric story follows trans high school senior Kelsa (Reign) as she navigates her last year in school. Along the way, she crosses paths with fellow student Kahl (Ali), and the two juggle the ups and downs of their blossoming relationship.

The synopsis adds: “What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.”

After nearly a year of silence, Amazon dropped the first heartwarming trailer for the forthcoming film on 1 June.

At the start of the teaser, Kelsa and her two friends, who are played by Kelly Lamor Wilson and Courtnee Carter, confidently walk into their art class.

After pairing together during a self-portrait assignment, sparks fly between Kelsa and Kahl.

As the trailer progresses, clips show the two characters sharing romantic moments. The clip also features tense moments between Kelsa and her friends, as well as Kahl and a school bully.

The teaser ends with an inspirational quote from Kelsa, stating: “For the first time in my life, I’m actually excited about what’s to come. I truly feel anything’s possible.”

In a recent interview with Out, Porter opened up about the trans-inclusive project and described it as “an aspirational film.”

“This is an aspirational story. We’re not here yet. This movie might look foreign to people because we’re not really there yet, but that’s the point,” he explained.

“We’re not there yet across the board. We’re there sometimes. We have some cases of this, but it’s not commonplace yet. And my hope is that we can move more towards that.”

Reign echoed similar sentiments in her own interview with Out and said she wished a film like Anything’s Possible was released years ago.

“I think seeing a narrative about this girl who’s living a happy life who is very firm in who she is and no one can take that away from her would have made a major difference,” she said.

Anything’s Possible is set to premiere via Amazon Prime Video on 22 July.

Check out the full trailer below.