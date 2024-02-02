This “it” couple is behind queer nightlife’s favorite genderless brands

On the other end of the scale, Leak NYC became the provenance of another class of queer notables. Dorantes’ deep friendships with sex workers meant that OnlyFans stars and gogo dancers were wearing pieces with abandon in the label’s early days — back before increasing censorship on Instagram forced the rebrand from Leak Your Sextape to just Leak NYC. Now, you can hardly go to a queer function in Bushwick without spotting one of the designs. (And sex workers are still involved with creators like the anonymous FullMetalTwunk recently appearing in brand imagery.)

Within fashion industry parlance, both brands are “gender neutral.” When asked, even Dorantes agrees that Leak NYC is gender neutral with the goal of “degendering” garments he always wanted to wear growing up but were only seen as appropriate for women.

On the notion of gender “neutral,” I, respectfully, disagree. Though a range of bodies do wear the garments, what these two labels are doing is too charged, too active to be considered “neutral.” Someone assumed male carrying Syro’s first handbag, a stiletto-turned-purse, while waiting in line at the bodega? Some powermesh Leak “slutgear” creeping above the waist of a pair of low slung jeans on the L Train? If anything, these brands are gender instigators and identity aggravators that actively disrupt the notions of who should wear what and where. Though it may not seem it, the lionshare of the garments are utilitarian in nature, solving personal and sometimes intimate daily problems for the founders and their friends. Where are the slinky stiletto sandals for a size 46 foot? How do you recut a thong to best fit someone assigned male at birth?

“These are the things I always wanted to wear growing up in the Midwest, but I was too scared, or didn’t have access to, or thought it would embarrass my friends and family,” Dorantes says.

After a three month “courting” phase of sorts, Dorantes and Han were very much together by June 2016, building a love that while generative and affirming, Dorantes says is at times “brutal” (more on that later). Han provided their eagle-eyed edits to Dorantes’ never-ending fountain of ideas and in return, received the benefit of Dorantes’ copious experience helping other brands produce products — Han runs the operations for Syro while their co-founder Bae heads up the creative aspects. A slight sense of accountability also began to form between the two: during the pandemic, Han suggested that it was a chance to rest and slack off for a bit.

“You were like, ‘Oh do you think all the people we admire are just chilling?’” Han recounts. “‘No, they are working on their next memoir or their next project.’ I think that’s what we saw in each other in the beginning, this ambition. Even though we never actively talked about it, I think we felt it about each other and it turned out to be true — and we just synchronized.”